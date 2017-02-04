× Fiala, Aberg each score 2 as Admirals top Griffins 5-4

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Kevin Fiala and Pontus Aberg scored two goals each to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Admirals in Grand Rapids. It was Milwaukee’s first win at Van Andel Arena since Jan. 31, 2015

Fiala scored from a bad angle to give the Ads a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the first period. Fiala was behind the goal line and tried to pass to the front of the net. The puck popped up off a defender’s stick then off the nameplate of Griffins goalie Jimmy Howard into the net. Fiala’s fourth goal of the season was assisted by Trevor Smith.

The Admirals tacked on a power play goal at 9:40 of the first period to grab a 2-0 edge. Aberg, camped at the left post, slid a pass through the crease to the right post intended for Smith. A Grand Rapids defender deflected the pass into the net to give Aberg his 13th tally of the season, sixth on the power play. Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau recorded the helpers. The goal was the 100th career point for Aberg, the 18th Admirals player to reach the milestone since the team joined the American Hockey League.

Grand Rapids got on the board when Kyle Criscuolo flipped a shot from the left circle inside the right post at 10:45 of the first period.

The Ads made it 3-1 with just 1.8 seconds left in the first period. Vladislav Kamenev won a faceoff in the left circle of the Griffins zone to Justin Florek. Florek’s shot from the top of the circle was blocked but Gaudreau slapped the loose puck through the legs of Howard for his tenth goal of the season.

Griffins defenseman Brian Lashoff moved his team within one when he tapped the puck in from the left post after receiving a Matt Lorito pass at 11:51 of the second period.

The Admirals reclaimed a two-goal lead when Fiala scored a wrap-around goal at 1:09 of the third period assisted by Smith and Aberg.

Griffins forward Colin Campbell got the goal back for his team with a shot from the left wing boards at 2:44 of the third period. Campbell’s goal made the score 4-3 in favor of Milwaukee.

Aberg scored his second of the game at 4:29 of the third period in a 4-on-4 situation to give the Ads a 5-3 advantage. Aberg’s shot from the right circle beat Howard inside the left post.

Eric Tangradi closed the scoring for the Griffins at 11:04 of the third period.

Saros stopped 22 shots in his first AHL game since Dec. 12, 2016.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tues., Feb. 7 against Cleveland.

Follow the Admirals on Twitter and like them on Facebook.