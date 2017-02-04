Milwaukee police: 2 dead following 2-vehicle crash near 20th and Highland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News two people have died following a two-vehicle crash that took place near 20th and Highland Avenue.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon, February 4th.

According to police, two people were extricated from a vehicle and transported to Froedtert Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

