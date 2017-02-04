Milwaukee police: 2 dead following 2-vehicle crash near 20th and Highland

Posted 5:46 pm, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49PM, February 4, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News two people have died following a two-vehicle crash that took place near 20th and Highland Avenue.

The crash took place Saturday afternoon, February 4th.

According to police, two people were extricated from a vehicle and transported to Froedtert Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

No other details have been released at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s