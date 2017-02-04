× Mount Pleasant police: Man punches officer during struggle outside tavern

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 27-year-old Racine man is in custody and faces multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer early Saturday, February 4th.

Mount Pleasant police were patrolling near Los Cantaritos tavern on Racine St. around 1:30 a.m. due to a large number of people outside in the neighborhood. That’s when one of the officers observed a fight in front of the tavern.

A male subject involved in the fight was being identified by police when he became combative. Officials say the subject began to struggle with officers at which time he punched one of the officers in the face. During the altercation, the officer’s body worn camera was damaged.

The Racine man was then taken into custody. He was taken to the Racine County Jail on numerous outstanding warrants as well as the following charges:

Battery to a Police Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting Arrest / Obstructing (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, via e-mail through the website racine.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.