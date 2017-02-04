× Racine man alerts family to fire in house, gets everyone out safely

RACINE — A Racine family of eight has been displaced from its Jackson St. home after a fire on Friday evening, February 3rd.

Officials say a tenant heard a loud noise and saw fire near a rear window. He alerted his family and they were all able to get out of the building safely.

A fire crew had to stop the resident from going back in to gather the family’s cats.

Smoke alarms did sound in the house.

Red Cross was called in to aid in temporary shelter and supplies for the family. Because of the cold weather the Racine Fire Bells responded to aid in rehab for the firefighters on scene.

Fire officials urge anyone to remember that if you exit a house that is involved in a fire never go back in.