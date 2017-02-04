Sheboygan County: 1 person killed in crash in the Town of Lyndon

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured following a crash near Blueberry Lane and Pheasant Valley Road in the Town of Lyndon, Sheboygan County.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4th.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, three men were in the vehicle when it crashed.

sheboygan-county

The 31-year-old driver ended up being trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car had serious injuries.

Both speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors.

No other details have been released.

