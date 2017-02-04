Silver Alert: Search is on for missing 66-year-old Kenosha woman

KENOSHA — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert in their search for 66-year-old Mary Bittner of Kenosha.

Bittner is described as a female, white, 5’5″ and 160 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Friday, February 3rd at 2:00 p.m. — possibly wearing a gray coat.

Bittner is driving a brown 2015 Kia Soul with WI plates 835-HDD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5212.

