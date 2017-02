MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News one person was injured after a Milwaukee County deputy squad was struck on I-94 westbound near 25th Street Saturday, February 4th.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The fire department says one person was transported to the hospital.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details at this time.

