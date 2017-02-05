Parents upset babysitter faces misdemeanor charge after 6-week-old boy died; his skull crushed

WENTZVILLE, Missouri — Two devastated parents say a babysitter is getting a slap on the wrist after their infant died while she was watching him.

Byron Matlock was just six weeks old when he died — his skull crushed.

“We walk pass stuff every day that reminds us of him and how we can’t hold him anymore,” said Darryl Matlock.

Several months after his death, Matlock, Byron’s dad and Bree Rager, Byron’s mom still feel so much pain.

The medical examiner said Byron died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said the babysitter, Kelly Schneeberger, told investigators that a toddler had fallen on Byron as she was babysitting in her home back in October, causing him to hit the ground.

After re-questioning, she later changed her story to say she had fallen on the baby, according to authorities.

“That’s the big thing right there — that she tried to blame a baby who couldn’t speak for themselves,” Rager said.

Instead of being charged for Byron’s death, as his parents hoped she’d be, Schneeberger was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.

Court documents show Schneeberger acted with criminal negligence because she had a condition that causes her to lose balance and the house had “cramped conditions.”

The medical examiner told police that her story about falling could be plausible, but Byron’s parents wanted a charge far more severe.

“It serves no justice at all. It’s not even a slap on the wrist. It’s more like a pat on the back, saying, ‘it’s OK. Don’t do it again. There’s the door,'” Matlock said.

KMOV caught up with Schneeberger back in December at her home. She wouldn’t talk then. She’s now out of jail, but when KMOV went to again to her house on Thursday, February 2nd, a man said she had moved.

Bree and Darryl said they’re worried now she might even be babysitting again.

“I am terrified for any kids she might happen to have in her care again,” said Rager.

Wentzville police referred KMOV to the prosecutor for comment. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar was out of town and unavailable to comment.