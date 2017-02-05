Developing: Heavy police presence at Sentry in Delafield after “medical emergency”

Posted 5:59 pm, February 5, 2017, by
Police presence at Sentry in Delafield

Police presence at Sentry in Delafield

DELAFIELD — There is a heavy police presence on this Sunday, February 5th at the Sentry Foods store in Delafield.

Albrecht’s Sentry Foods is located inside the Nagawaukee Shopping Center on Golf Road near Highway 83.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene, and police said this involved a “medical emergency,” and there is no threat to the public.

FOX6 News is working to gather additional details.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment