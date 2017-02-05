× HUGE ovation as former Pres. George HW Bush, his wife, Barbara took part in Super Bowl coin toss

HOUSTON, Texas — Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, took part in the Super Bowl LI pregame coin toss — and New England Patriots had the ball first.

The Atlanta Falcons won the toss, but deferred their selection to the second half.

The former first couple got a huge ovation, including applause from coaches and players from both teams, when they came onto the field slowly with Barbara in a golf cart and the 92-year-old former president being pushed in a wheelchair next to her.

The Bushes often attend games of the Houston Texans, the host stadium for its second Super Bowl.

Bush, the nation’s 41st president, was recently released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence was also attending the game. He was seen applauding as well.