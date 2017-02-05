Officials on the lookout for drunk drivers on Super Bowl Sunday: “Don`t bring the party behind the wheel”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Super Bowl Sunday is a busy night for law enforcement officials -- working overtime to keep you safe on the road.

"Don`t bring the party behind the wheel and out onto the road. We're out there to deal with those situations accordingly," Nicholas Lorenzen, trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

It was expected to be a busy Sunday night, February 5th for law enforcement.

"Some troopers that are on overtime, other law enforcement agencies, sheriff's departments, municipalities everybody on he same page and looking for the same things," Lorenzen said.

Officials were set to hit the road, on the lookout for impaired drivers. Authorities likened football's biggest night to popular drinking holidays like New Year's Eve. Even motorists said they would be taking extra precautions on the road.

"Just be really aware, maybe not listen to my music. Just be more aware of what`s going on on the road like I would on New Year's Eve," Elizabeth Baker said.

"I consider myself a pretty safe driver. I try to distance myself from a lot of drivers, so I'm not in the middle, zipping in and out, especially with a family. I try to keep an eye out for everybody," a driver said.

There are apps that can help you find a safe ride home if you've had too much to drink. The "Drive Sober" app can help you find an Uber or taxi, or even the nearest bus route home.

CLICK HERE to download the Drive Sober app for iOS.

CLICK HERE to download the Drive Sober app for Android.