× President Trump on travel ban hold: “If something happens, blame (the judge)”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, disconnected from White House staff and once again tweeting attacks on a federal judge.

His ire was aimed at US District Judge James Robart, who last week put a nationwide hold on President Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” the President wrote, not just attacking the decision but going after the judge who may yet make more decisions on the matter.

This came after a Saturday tweetstorm where President Trump called Robart a “so-called judge.”

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Why aren't the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

People close to the White House said over the weekend that President Trump’s attacks will be a problem — particularly as his administration shepherds his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward confirmation.

“No one was happy the President attacked the judge,” one official said.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” its not the best idea to attack judges.

“I think it’s best not to single out judges for criticism. We all get disappointed from time to time,” he said Sunday, before President Trump’s latest tweet.

Despite that feeling, President Trump did it again Sunday, tweeting that Robart deserves blame for putting the United States “in peril.”

He then added: “I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”

The incident recalls President Trump’s attacks on the campaign trail on Judge Gonzalo Curiel, an Indiana-born judge with Mexican ancestry, who President Trump accused of making rulings in the Trump University class action lawsuit because he is “Mexican.”

“We are building a wall. He’s a Mexican,” President Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper during the campaign. “We’re building a wall between here and Mexico.”