Swastika scrawlings unnerve 3 U.S. cities

Posted 1:39 pm, February 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, February 5, 2017

Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism over the weekend in three major US cities.

Officers responded to a call of criminal damage in progress at a house of worship. They discovered that a window was broken out and several derogatory stickers were placed on the front door. No one is in custody Area Central Investigating. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Officers responded to a call of criminal damage in progress at a house of worship. They discovered that a window was broken out and several derogatory stickers were placed on the front door. No one is in custody Area Central Investigating. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Chicago Police released a surveillance video Saturday that shows a man smashing the front window of a synagogue and placing swastikas on the front door.

Officers responded to a call of criminal damage in progress at a house of worship. They discovered that a window was broken out and several derogatory stickers were placed on the front door. No one is in custody Area Central Investigating. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Officers responded to a call of criminal damage in progress at a house of worship. They discovered that a window was broken out and several derogatory stickers were placed on the front door. No one is in custody Area Central Investigating. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

In the video, the suspect pulls up to the synagogue curb in a dark-colored SUV just after midnight, places the stickers on the front door and then breaks the glass with a metal object. He then gets back in the car and flees the scene.

The man is wearing dark clothing and a dark head mask, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“The Chicago Jewish community will not be intimidated by anti-Semitic attacks on a house of worship,” American Jewish Committee Director Amy Stoken said in a statement to CNN.

‘I have had it with this behavior’

In Houston, campus police at Rice University are investigating the swastika vandalism of the school’s William Marsh Rice statue.

The university reported that a swastika was drawn on the base of the iconic statue in the academic quad Friday night. The vandalism also included unidentified “words,” according to a Rice statement sent to CNN.

“I have had it with this behavior … We are smarter, we are resolute and we outnumber the hatemongers by far,” Dean John Hutchinson said in the statement.

‘We will not let hate win’

And in New York City, passengers encountered swastikas and Nazi slogans scrawled on a subway train car Saturday night.

One rider, Gregory Locke, documented the hateful graffiti — and passengers’ efforts to remove it — in a Facebook post that went viral.

It even caught the attention of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted about it.

One person on the train suggested using hand sanitizer to erase the swastikas, Locke said in his post. So passengers banded together and erased the graffiti in a matter of minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s