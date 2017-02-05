MILWAUKEE -- When you're sitting down to watch the Super Bowl or any big event, you can use technology to your advantage. Nathan Fricke from AT&T joined the WakeUp News team on Sunday, February 5th to share some of the coolest apps available.
Use tech to your advantage on Super Bowl Sunday, any big event
-
Essential apps to download for Super Bowl LI
-
51 fascinating things to know about Super Bowl LI
-
Boost your gym session with an AT&T fitness tracker
-
Amazing advertising on Super Bowl Sunday: Which commercial was YOUR favorite?
-
Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI
-
-
Super Bowl Sunday: Get that TV warmed up, football hype begins at 10am
-
6 key mistakes Super Bowl bettors make
-
What goes into making – and taking – a million dollar sports bet
-
The 51 betting notes you need for Super Bowl LI
-
“One of the biggest gambling days of the year:” Super Bowl Sunday brings big temptation for gambling addicts
-
-
“Music worm:” Even the Fox Sports crew can’t get their theme song out of their heads
-
Packers-Cowboys is most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff game EVER!
-
Winner goes to the SUPER BOWL! Packers, Falcons to face off in NFC Championship Game