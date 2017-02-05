× What’s known, and unknown, about Governor Walker’s state budget

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has revealed some of the high points of the state budget he will release this week, including a University of Wisconsin tuition cut and more money for K-12 schools.

But many of the details, like just how large the tuition cut would be, remain unknown.

Walker will deliver his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday, February 8th.

Walker has already talked about his plan to give schools more money, place new requirements on parents who receive food stamps and do more to put people back to work.

The details will come in the budget, which spells out state spending for the next two years. The Legislature will make changes over the next five months and likely vote on the budget sometime in June or July.