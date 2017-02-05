× Wisconsin fines 22 hospitals over emergency contraception

MADISON — Wisconsin has fined 22 hospitals for not complying with a law requiring them to offer emergency contraception to rape victims.

The 2008 law requires emergency rooms to give sexual assault victims information about the so-called “morning-after pill,” to provide the drugs on request, and to train staff about the drugs.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the hospitals include SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, which was fined $7,500 in 2015. The Department of Human Services says the hospital failed to inform three sexual assault patients about emergency contraception or make it available.

Hospital officials told inspectors they had two reasons: the hospital’s Catholic affiliation and its policy of transferring sexual assault patients to another hospital.

A St. Mary’s spokeswoman says the hospital is now complying with the law.