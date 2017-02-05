You could help break the record for the world’s largest Bloody Mary toast

gettyimages-470697590 Bloody Mary

CALEDONIA — Enjoy a tasty Bloody Mary? Then you need to make your way to Caledonia on Sunday morning, February 5th — to take part in what organizers hope will be a new record for the world’s largest Bloody Mary toast.

The massive toast is being organized at Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. The goal this year — to get 2,000 people to join in on the toast.

Organizers are trying to get everyone at Milaeger’s by 9:30 a.m. — and the toast is set for 10:00 a.m.

If you can make it, you could be part of a world record attempt!

