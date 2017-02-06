50-year-old convicted sex offender set for release in Waukesha County; he’ll be homeless

WAUKESHA — A convicted sex offender will be released into the community in Waukesha County on Tuesday, February 7th, and he will be homeless.

Upon his release on Tuesday, 50-year-old Jessie Vasquez will be required to complete a face-to-face registration at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and City of Waukesha Police Department. He will be a lifetime sex offender registrant, and he’ll be on GPS monitoring. He will be required to make regular contact with his assigned agent, advising them of his locations. He will be required to meet with Wisconsin Department of Corrections extensively upon his release.

If he violates the terms of his lifetime registry or GPS conditions, he will be taken into custody.

According to officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Vasquez’s convictions were in 1987 and 1999.

In 1987, he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child. In 1999, he was convicted of repeated sexual assault of the same child and third degree sexual assault.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement: “We want to make sure that the community remains vigilant and ensure they fully understand the seriousness of this offender, especially since he will not have permanent housing upon release.”

