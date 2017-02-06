× 6 adults, 6 children assisted by Red Cross after fire in side-by-side home in Racine

RACINE — Six adults and six children are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire at a home on Memorial Drive near Prospect.

It happened Monday, February 6th around 10:15 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire impacted a two-family, side-by-side home.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire as others searched for any remaining occupants. All were found to have safely evacuated the home — six adults, six children and a pet.

The property was turned over to the homeowners, who were on scene.

Red Cross volunteers arrived and provided assistance to all occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.