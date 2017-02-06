6 adults, 6 children assisted by Red Cross after fire in side-by-side home in Racine
RACINE — Six adults and six children are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire at a home on Memorial Drive near Prospect.
It happened Monday, February 6th around 10:15 a.m.
Fire officials said the fire impacted a two-family, side-by-side home.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire as others searched for any remaining occupants. All were found to have safely evacuated the home — six adults, six children and a pet.
The property was turned over to the homeowners, who were on scene.
Red Cross volunteers arrived and provided assistance to all occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
