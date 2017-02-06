× A lucky winner! Oconomowoc woman claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

OCONOMOWOC — A resident of Oconomowoc was the lucky player who matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Wednesday, February 1st Powerball drawing to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Pick ‘n Save at 405 North Wales Road in Wales.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, February 1 drawing were 9, 43, 57, 60, and 64 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play number was 2.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

How to Play

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in the drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Remember to sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).

For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with the Power Play.