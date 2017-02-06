Boys and Girls Clubs members create art in celebration of Black History Month; you can get involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee used art to celebrate Black History Month.

As part of a competition sponsored by US Cellular, members of the clubs were asked to learn more about African-American history, and then create a portrait of a person they chose to study.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council members then kicked off the voting process for the top 10 portraits.

Winners will see their work displayed around town during February -- Black History Month.

"I think it's extremely important how powerful images are, and to have young people actually dedicate their talents to communicating to other young people with these images is part of celebrating the month," Ashanti Hamilton, Common Council president said.

You'll find the winning artwork at US Cellular stores in Brown Deer, Wauwatosa and at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. You can vote for your favorite until the end of February.