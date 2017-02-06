Christopher Figueroa-Ortiz, accused in double shooting, due in court

Christopher Figueroa-Ortiz

MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Christopher Figueroa-Ortiz is due to make an appearance in court for his preliminary hearing on Monday, February 6th. This, in connection with a double shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s south side on January 23rd.

Christopher Figueroa-Ortiz is facing two felony charges: first degree intentional homicide — and attempted first degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Montana in Milwaukee around 8:15 p.m. on January 23rd. As officers arrived on scene, citizens flagged them down and directed them to an alley — where a 28-year-old man was lying, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was able to tell officers that “Rubio” shot him.

The complaint says officers then went to a nearby home, where they found a woman, later identified as Maryory Roig-Cartagena, lying on the kitchen floor. She was not breathing and had no pulse. A lieutenant from the fire department arrived and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed Maryory Roig-Cartagena suffered four gunshot wounds to the head.

The 28-year-old male victim was taken from the alley to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He survived.

If convicted, Figueroa-Ortiz could face life in prison.

