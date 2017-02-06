Christopher Figueroa Ortiz pleads not guilty in connection with double shooting near 13th and Montana

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 24-year-old Christopher Figueroa Ortiz, in connection with a double shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s south side on January 23rd was in court Monday, February 6th for his preliminary hearing.

Figueroa Ortiz was bound over for trial, and he has pleaded not guilty. A scheduling conference was set for February 28th.

Figueroa Ortiz is facing two felony charges: first degree intentional homicide — and attempted first degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Montana in Milwaukee around 8:15 p.m. on January 23rd. As officers arrived on scene, citizens flagged them down and directed them to an alley — where a 28-year-old man was lying, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was able to tell officers that “Rubio” shot him.

The complaint says officers then went to a nearby home, where they found a woman, later identified as Maryory Roig-Cartagena, lying on the kitchen floor. She was not breathing and had no pulse. A lieutenant from the fire department arrived and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed Maryory Roig-Cartagena suffered four gunshot wounds to the head.

The 28-year-old male victim was taken from the alley to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He survived.

Investigators spoke with a witness, who indicated that on the night of January 23rd Maryory Roig-Cartagena was in the house arguing with Figueroa Ortiz in the kitchen. The witness said during the argument, Roig-Cartagena punched Figueroa Ortiz. The witness alleges that Figueroa Ortiz responded by pulling out a gun and shooting her several times.

According to the criminal complaint, when investigators spoke with Christopher Figueroa Ortiz he “admitted that he shot the woman and the man. He said that he had been arguing with the woman when she pulled a gun on him and tried to shoot him, but it only clicked when she pulled the trigger. He said he took the gun away from her and used it to shoot her in the face. After she fell to the floor he shot her again.”

Figueroa-Ortiz told investigators that after he shot Roig-Cartagena a man came in the house, and he “executed” him and then ran out of the house and down the alley.

If convicted, Figueroa Ortiz could face life in prison.