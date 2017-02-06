Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

Country Springs Hotel in line for renovation, possible rebranding after selling for $14.5 million

Posted 5:41 pm, February 6, 2017, by
Country Springs Hotel

Country Springs Hotel

WAUKESHA — The Country Springs Hotel & Water Park in Waukesha is in line for renovations and a possible rebranding.

It was sold by Jackson Street Holdings for $14.5 million to a Minneapolis-based hotel company.

The renovations will affect all 187 hotel rooms, convention space and the building’s exteriors.

Renovations are expected to take 18 months and are still in the early design stages.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s