× Country Springs Hotel in line for renovation, possible rebranding after selling for $14.5 million

WAUKESHA — The Country Springs Hotel & Water Park in Waukesha is in line for renovations and a possible rebranding.

It was sold by Jackson Street Holdings for $14.5 million to a Minneapolis-based hotel company.

The renovations will affect all 187 hotel rooms, convention space and the building’s exteriors.

Renovations are expected to take 18 months and are still in the early design stages.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.