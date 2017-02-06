From flowers to plants, unique Valentine’s Day gifts to keep your love growing

MILWAUKEE -- It's not just about flowers for Valentine's Day. Denise Barnett from Snapdragon Flowers joins FOX6 WakeUp with some unique plants for your sweetheart.

About Snapdragon Flowers (website)

Snapdragon aims to be the floral industry leader in communicating emotion, celebrating life and enhancing image through innovative design and exceptional client service.

When you 'need flowers' you have choices... you can pop into a mass market retailer and grab something out of their cooler or off the shelf. You can jump online, randomly select a website and place an order.

Or... you can work with a local, brick and mortar, women-owned, fabulously fun custom floral studio!

We WON'T simply 'sell you flowers'. We WILL work with you to tell your story through beautiful flowers! From a stunning anniversary bouquet to an amazing client thank you gift, celebrations of life, corporate holiday parties and more, flowers communicate so many emotions and we can help you make the perfect selections.