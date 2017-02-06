Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

Governor Walker denies rumor he’s interested in joining President Trump’s Cabinet

Posted 3:36 pm, February 6, 2017
Gov. Scott Walker

Gov. Scott Walker

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is repeating his insistence that he will not join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Walker told reporters Monday, February 6th in Green Bay that he is “not going to be in the Cabinet.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says that fresh rumors began to circulate in Washington last week that Walker could be interested in the job of Labor secretary if President Trump’s nominee Andrew Puzder is not confirmed. His hearing has been postponed multiple times.

Pocan says the rumors caught on after Walker talked about labor issues with Vice President Mike Pence and after when engaged in a President Trump-like Twitter battle with Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Pocan says the rumor “makes sense.”

But Walker has repeatedly said he’s focused on possibly running for a third term as governor.

