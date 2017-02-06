Kenosha County woman claims $128,000 Badger 5 jackpot
KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County woman is the lucky winner of the $128,000 jackpot from the Thursday, February 2 Badger 5 drawing.
The ticket was purchased at Twin Lakes Citgo at 410 North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
The winning numbers of 3, 10, 15, 19 and 27. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $21,000 for tonight’s drawing.
How to Play
- Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31.
- The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner.
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.
- Remember to sign your ticket.