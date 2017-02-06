Kenosha County woman claims $128,000 Badger 5 jackpot

Posted 10:11 am, February 6, 2017, by
Wisconsin Lottery

Wisconsin Lottery

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County woman is the lucky winner of the $128,000 jackpot from the Thursday, February 2 Badger 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Twin Lakes Citgo at 410 North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

The winning numbers of 3, 10, 15, 19 and 27. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $21,000 for tonight’s drawing.

How to Play

  1. Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31.
  2. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner.
  3. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.
  4. Remember to sign your ticket.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s