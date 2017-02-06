× Kenosha County woman claims $128,000 Badger 5 jackpot

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County woman is the lucky winner of the $128,000 jackpot from the Thursday, February 2 Badger 5 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Twin Lakes Citgo at 410 North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

The winning numbers of 3, 10, 15, 19 and 27. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

The Badger 5 jackpot is estimated at $21,000 for tonight’s drawing.

