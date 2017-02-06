× Luke Bryan to headline Summerfest June 29th with Brothers Osborne

MILWAUKEE — Country music star Luke Bryan with special guests Brothers Osborne will play Summerfest’s 50th on June 29th.

Tickets for Luke Bryan’s show go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. and include Summerfest admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1-414-273-2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest fans can also gain access to “Stay Connected” presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter.

The Luke Bryan Summerfest presale will run Thursday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance 2017 – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.