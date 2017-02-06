Medical Examiner investigates 8 probable overdose deaths in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated eight probable overdose deaths in Milwaukee County this past weekend.

Based on January numbers, Milwaukee County is on track to log 444 drug OD's in 2017. #doseofrealityWI https://t.co/QBgJEu6FmW — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 1, 2017

State data shows 622 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2014 and 614 in 2015, the two highest annual death totals since 2003.

Gov. Scott Walker has called a special session to pass more measures, including granting addicts legal immunity and having addicts civilly committed. Critics say the state needs to do even more and treat opioids like a full-blown epidemic.

