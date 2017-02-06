Medical Examiner investigates 8 probable overdose deaths in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated eight probable overdose deaths in Milwaukee County this past weekend.
State data shows 622 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2014 and 614 in 2015, the two highest annual death totals since 2003.
Gov. Scott Walker has called a special session to pass more measures, including granting addicts legal immunity and having addicts civilly committed. Critics say the state needs to do even more and treat opioids like a full-blown epidemic.
