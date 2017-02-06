Bright green fireball: Meteor spotted over Wisconsin early Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A possible meteor lights up the sky overnight. There are reports coming in from witnesses across the Midwest, many here in Wisconsin.

The American Meteor Society has received over 185 reports so far about of a fireball event over seen over Wisconsin on Monday, February 6th around 1:27 a.m.

One witness in the Oshkosh area says it shook their building.The Oshkosh Police Department confirms they received several reports of a loud boom. One officer says he saw a streak of light just east of the city.

Bright meteor observed from @NWSQuadCities at 125 AM CST looking NE. Reports of a flash from Des Moines to Indiana. Did you see it? — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 6, 2017

A map from the American Meteor Society shows the nearly 200 reports they received overnight from witnesses about what appears to be a meteor lighting up the sky.

The green fireball was seen primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin but witnesses from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minessota and Ontario (Canada) also reported the event.

The American Meteor Society says the track plots southwest to northwest, ending its flight on Lake Michigan between Sheboygan and Manitowoc.

