× MPD: Suspect sought after victim of January stabbing has died from injuries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say the victim of a January 27th stabbing in the neighborhood near 95th and Thurston on the city’s northwest side has died from his injuries.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Anthony Upchurch, died on Saturday, February 4th.

MPD’s investigation revealed the stabbing took place during an argument between Upchurch and a known female suspect.

MPD is currently seeking that known suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.