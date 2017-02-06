MPD: Suspect sought after victim of January stabbing has died from injuries
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say the victim of a January 27th stabbing in the neighborhood near 95th and Thurston on the city’s northwest side has died from his injuries.
The victim, identified as 53-year-old Anthony Upchurch, died on Saturday, February 4th.
MPD’s investigation revealed the stabbing took place during an argument between Upchurch and a known female suspect.
MPD is currently seeking that known suspect.
