One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, captured by US Marshals, given $500 cash bond in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — One of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, quickly captured by US Marshals after FOX6 News told you about him on Friday, February 3rd has been given a $500 cash bond in court in Milwaukee County.

26-year-old Kevin Robinson faces the following charges, filed in October of 2016:

Trafficking of a child — two counts

Kidnapping/carrying without consent

Burglary, armed with a dangerous weapon

Armed robbery with threat of force

Robinson was in court on Sunday, February 5th after he was captured by US Marshals. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 13th.

Cash bond was set at $500.

US Marshals said Robinson was running an illegal prostitution network throughout Wisconsin.

After a joint investigation involving federal, state and Milwaukee agencies, Robinson was formally charged. It’s believed Robinson befriended vulnerable, young woman across the state and then manipulated and sometimes threatened them to perform sex acts with clients he solicited.

Agents said through interviews with victims, it’s believed Robinson was becoming increasingly aggressive toward the women in his network. Some victims described fearing retribution if they didn’t do what Robinson commanded.