One of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, captured by US Marshals, given $500 cash bond in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — One of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, quickly captured by US Marshals after FOX6 News told you about him on Friday, February 3rd has been given a $500 cash bond in court in Milwaukee County.
26-year-old Kevin Robinson faces the following charges, filed in October of 2016:
- Trafficking of a child — two counts
- Kidnapping/carrying without consent
- Burglary, armed with a dangerous weapon
- Armed robbery with threat of force
Robinson was in court on Sunday, February 5th after he was captured by US Marshals. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 13th.
Cash bond was set at $500.
US Marshals said Robinson was running an illegal prostitution network throughout Wisconsin.
After a joint investigation involving federal, state and Milwaukee agencies, Robinson was formally charged. It’s believed Robinson befriended vulnerable, young woman across the state and then manipulated and sometimes threatened them to perform sex acts with clients he solicited.
Agents said through interviews with victims, it’s believed Robinson was becoming increasingly aggressive toward the women in his network. Some victims described fearing retribution if they didn’t do what Robinson commanded.
4 comments
polymorph
I wouldn’t expect anything more from a kilwaukee judge. This guy is probably already gone.
pb
Good grief who’s the judge!?!
Bob
Why isn’t the judge being named?
bailey
Well done….it’s clear that human trafficking has become a huge issue in milwaukee and then add on kidnapping, burglary and armed robbery (all major felonies) and you give him $500? He’s a pimp, of course he gonna post. If he was on the run for this long, clearly can’t expect him to show for any upcoming court appearances. They need to do a complete overhaul on milwaukee judges.