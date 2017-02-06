Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

Police: 2-vehicle crash at 30th and Center after someone turned stop sign

Posted 8:16 pm, February 6, 2017, by
Crash at 30th and Center

Crash at 30th and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Monday evening, February 6th.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 30th and Center.

Police said a truck was headed down Center Street and it went through a stop sign. Police said the truck’s driver did not see the stop sign because someone turned the sign so it wasn’t facing traffic.

The truck was then T-boned by a Lexus, and the truck flipped over.

There were injuries in this case, but none appeared to be life-threatening.

Crash at 30th and Center

Crash at 30th and Center

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s