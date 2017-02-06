× Police: 2-vehicle crash at 30th and Center after someone turned stop sign

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Monday evening, February 6th.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 30th and Center.

Police said a truck was headed down Center Street and it went through a stop sign. Police said the truck’s driver did not see the stop sign because someone turned the sign so it wasn’t facing traffic.

The truck was then T-boned by a Lexus, and the truck flipped over.

There were injuries in this case, but none appeared to be life-threatening.