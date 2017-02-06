× Police: 28-year-old man fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a weekend homicide that took place on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to a home in the neighborhood near 24th and Vienna just before 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5th. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, 28-year-old Loren High. He was dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say they are working to determine a motive in this case. They’re also searching for a suspect.

