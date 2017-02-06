Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

Police investigate after bullet ends up lodged in fridge inside high-rise apartment in Bay View

Posted 4:30 pm, February 6, 2017
Milwaukee Police Department

BAY VIEW — Police are investigating after a bullet became lodged in a refrigerator in a high-rise apartment in Milwaukee.

It happened at some point between Saturday, February 4th and Sunday, February 5th on South Shore near Russell in Bay View.

Police said the bullet entered the 13th floor apartment through a window, and came to rest in the exterior of the refrigerator.

Police are investigating this shots fired incident.

