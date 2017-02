× Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side.

It happened on Oakland near Hampshire on Monday evening, February 6th.

Police said the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 8:40 p.m., police were still on scene.

