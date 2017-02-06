× Recall issued for beef jerky produced by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Inc.

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)—Division of Food and Recreational Safety along with Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Inc. is issuing a statewide recall for an undetermined amount of beef jerky that was not properly inspected prior to sale.

The affected products have the Wisconsin legend with the number 293 on the label or on the package.

According to a press release, this recall is initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection conducted by state inspectors at this establishment. Evidence shows that three brands of beef jerky were not produced with the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products.

The brands are:

North Oak, Peppercorn Jerky

North Oak, Hickory Smoked Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., “Our Famous” Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

Twisted Oak Farms, Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

All four products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state on or before January 5, 2017. The establishment has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible. All retail products were sold in quarter pound packages. Wholesale product is packaged without preprinted weight.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Christa Johnson at 920-992-6328.