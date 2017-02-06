× Students evacuated from Park View Middle School in Mukwonago after threat found in restroom

MUKWONAGO — Park View Middle School in Mukwonago was evacuated Monday, February 6th due to a threat.

According to school officials, the threat was found in a restroom at the school around 12:45 p.m.

Students and staff were evacuated by school bus, and taken to Mukwonago High School as a precaution. Attendance was taken, and all students were accounted for.

Officials said there’s nothing to indicate this threat is credible, but they’re erring on the side of caution, as “the safety of our students and staff is our primary concern.”

Middle school students were set to be dismissed at their regular time, at 2:30 p.m., and bus routes would run as normal. Students who normally walk home would instead be taken home on the bus as they did not have coats with them when they evacuated.

All after school activities at Park View Middle School have been canceled for Monday evening.

Park View Middle School was set to be searched by authorities Monday afternoon. Students will not be allowed to return to the school until further notice. Parents will be notified if students can return to the school Monday evening to pick up their possessions.

