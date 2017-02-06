UW student abandons effort to create pro-white group after intense backlash

Freezing Rain ADVISORY takes effect at 9pm for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties

MADISON — A University of Wisconsin student trying to form a pro-white group has abandoned his efforts after intense backlash from other students and university officials.

American Freedom Party National Chairman William Johnson confirmed Monday, February 6th that Daniel Dropik is no longer forming a Madison chapter after an Associated Press reporter noticed the group’s website had been made private. The American Freedom Party has deep ties to white supremacism.

Johnson says Dropik also plans to take a break from his coursework under an arrangement he hopes to make with the university.

Neither Dropik nor a university spokeswoman immediately responded to requests for comment.

Dropik served time in federal prison for setting fire to predominantly black churches in Wisconsin and Michigan a decade ago.

