Wisconsin DOT, county zoo resolve lawsuit over price of land taken for the Zoo Interchange

Posted 5:40 pm, February 6, 2017, by
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo and state officials resolved a court dispute over land the Wisconsin Department of Transportation got for the Zoo Interchange expansion.

The dispute was over more than 700 parking spaces the zoo lost when the state acquired eight acres for the Zoo Interchange project.

The two sides ended up in court over how much money the state owes for the land.

A jury trial was set to start in February, but attorneys for Milwaukee County said the court had reached a resolution.

The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

