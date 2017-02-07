Woman dies after being rescued from mobile home fire in Oak Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- A 54-year-old woman has died after being rescued from a mobile home fire in Oak Creek.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. Monday, February 6th in a mobile home near 27th Street and College Avenue.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire -- but the Oak Creek fire chief says it does not appear to be suspicious. He says when the call came in, two people were inside the trailer.

When crews arrived on scene, one person had gotten out of the trailer. Crews had to rescue the second person.

Officials say both people were transported to the hospital.

The Medical Examiner's Office say a 54-year-old woman died after being rescued from the fire.

No additional details have been released.

