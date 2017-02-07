Dense Fog ADVISORY issued for parts of SE WI until noon Tuesday
Freezing Rain ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties until noon Tuesday

Woman dies after being rescued from mobile home fire in Oak Creek

Posted 5:49 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19AM, February 7, 2017

OAK CREEK -- A 54-year-old woman has died after being rescued from a mobile home fire in Oak Creek.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. Monday, February 6th in a mobile home near 27th Street and College Avenue.

Oak Creek mobile home fire

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire -- but the Oak Creek fire chief says it does not appear to be suspicious. He says when the call came in, two people were inside the trailer.

When crews arrived on scene, one person had gotten out of the trailer. Crews had to rescue the second person.

Officials say both people were transported to the hospital.

The Medical Examiner's Office say a 54-year-old woman died after being rescued from the fire.

No additional details have been released.

Oak Creek mobile home fire

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s