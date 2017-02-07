× 2 people rescued after their ATV went through the ice near Delavan Lake Yacht Club

DELAVAN — Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital after their ATV went through the ice Tuesday, February 7th near the Delavan Lake Yacht Club.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Town of Delavan police said upon officers’ arrival on scene, they were informed by a witness that they had heard the ATV go through the ice, and there were two people in the water.

Due to the dense fog on the lake, the exact location of the two people was unknown, but officers could hear them yelling for help.

Officials with the Town of Delavan Fire Department quickly responded to the scene with a hovercraft.

Town of Delavan Fire Department Captain Michael Hanson and Town of Delavan Police Officer Scott Runge launched the hovercraft and began a search for the two people. The 66-year-old and 31-year-old were rescued by Officer Runge, who entered the water and got them onto the hovercraft.

They were taken to shore, and then transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.