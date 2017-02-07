× Admirals frightened by Cleveland Monsters, drop 4-1 decision

MILWAUKEE — Derek Army scored the lone goal for the Admirals as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Cleveland Monsters on Tuesday night, February 7th at Panther Arena.

Cleveland goalie Anton Forsberg was impressive in net, stopping 38 shots, including 30 in the final two periods alone.

Cleveland struck first as Sonny Milano got loose for a breakaway while the Ads were on the power-play and went high-stick side to beat Milwaukee netminder Marek Mazanec for a 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the game.

Monsters goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Milano just 69 seconds apart gave them a 3-0 with 4:47 to play in the opening stanza.

Bjorkstrand picked up his second of the night 3:34 into the second period giving the Monsters a four-goal lead.

The Admirals got on the board when Derek Army crashed hard to the net and chipped the puck by Forsberg. The play started when Matt White sent a puck from the left corner along the goal line to Justin Florek on the right post. Florek’s jam job was denied by Forsberg, but Army was there to clean up.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they host the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Following the game The Eli Young Band will perform live in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night.