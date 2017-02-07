“American Pickers” stop in Wisconsin, where they spent 9 hours bartering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE -- A popular History Channel show makes a stop in our area -- but were the "American Pickers" able to take a piece of Wisconsin with them?

A local man's collection stuns the "pickers" -- better known at Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz. If you've never seen the hit antique show "American Pickers," the duo travels across the country in search of unique finds they can buy from collectors.

They recently made a stop at Oak Clearing Farm in Yorksville where they spent nine hours bartering with a man named Gerry.

Brian Kramp also recently met Gerry and got a glimpse of the thousands of artifacts he's collected over the years.