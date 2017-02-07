Dense Fog ADVISORY issued for parts of SE WI until noon Tuesday
Freezing Rain ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties until noon Tuesday

Britney Spears asks for prayers for her niece

Posted 6:13 am, February 7, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is asking for prayers for her niece who was injured in an ATV accident.

The pop star posted a photo of 8-year-old Maddie on Instagram Monday and wrote, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Maddie is the daughter of Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The child was steering her ATV to avoid a ditch when she drove into a pond on the family’s property in Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

Family members rushed into the water to try and rescue the child, who was “trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement read. First responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and assisted in freeing the girl, who is

reportedly in stable but critical condition, according to the Sheriff.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 25, starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” as a teen. She stepped away from the spotlight when she became pregnant in 2007.

Now a country music writer and singer, she released an album titled “The Journey” in 2014. That same year, she married voice actor Jamie Watson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s