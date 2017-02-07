× Caledonia police seek hit-and-run driver after 75-year-old victim seriously injured

RACINE COUNTY — Officials with the Caledonia Police Department are seeking a hit-and-run driver after a 75-year-old victim was struck at the intersection of 3 Mile Road and State Highway 31 in the Village of Caledonia.

The incident occurred Monday evening, February 6th at 6:12 p.m.

According to police, the victim was crossing State Highway 31 and was struck by a vehicle traveling north. The vehicle did not stop and fled the area.

Officials say the 75-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Franklin.

Car parts were recovered from the scene and police would like any information on a 2000 to 2005 Chevy Impala that is missing a driver’s side-view mirror.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police at 262-835-4423 extension 158.