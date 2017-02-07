Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 2pm

Caledonia police seek hit-and-run driver after 75-year-old victim seriously injured

Posted 11:24 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, February 7, 2017
Caledonia Police Department

Caledonia Police Department

RACINE COUNTY — Officials with the Caledonia Police Department are seeking a hit-and-run driver after a 75-year-old victim was struck at the intersection of 3 Mile Road and State Highway 31 in the Village of Caledonia.

The incident occurred Monday evening, February 6th at 6:12 p.m.

According to police, the victim was crossing State Highway 31 and was struck by a vehicle traveling north. The vehicle did not stop and fled the area.

Officials say the 75-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Franklin.

Car parts were recovered from the scene and police would like any information on a 2000 to 2005 Chevy Impala that is missing a driver’s side-view mirror.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police at 262-835-4423 extension 158.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s