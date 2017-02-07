Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 2pm

Convicted sex offender set to be released; live on Bluemound Road in Waukesha

Posted 11:46 am, February 7, 2017, by
Thomas Kopp

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender.

29-year-old Thomas Kopp will be residing at 534 Bluemound Road in the City of Waukesha.

Kopp was convicted of possession of child pornography. Officials Kopp accessed an online file sharing network containing child Pprnography.  Mr. Kopp has a prior out-of-state/military conviction for possess of child pornography.

Kopp will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and will be submitting to face-to-face registration with law enforcement.  He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victim and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on G.P.S. monitoring while under supervision.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments