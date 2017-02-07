× Convicted sex offender set to be released; live on Bluemound Road in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is notifying neighbors of the release of a registered sex offender.

29-year-old Thomas Kopp will be residing at 534 Bluemound Road in the City of Waukesha.

Kopp was convicted of possession of child pornography. Officials Kopp accessed an online file sharing network containing child Pprnography. Mr. Kopp has a prior out-of-state/military conviction for possess of child pornography.

Kopp will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and will be submitting to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victim and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on G.P.S. monitoring while under supervision.