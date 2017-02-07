Family of Trickett Wendler meets with VP Pence to discuss “Right to Try Act”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Waukesha family was invited to the White House Tuesday, February 7th!

The Wendlers got to meet with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the “Trickett Wendler Right to Try Act.”

You may remember Trickett Wendler’s name. FOX6 News chronicled the last year of her life as she battled ALS. The “Right to Try Act” would allow people with terminal illnesses to try drugs not yet approved by the FDA.

Senator Ron Johnson has sponsored the Trickett Wendler Right to Try Act and President Donald Trump has voiced his support.

On Tuesday, Wendler’s husband and three children met with VP Pence.

