× Franklin police: 4 suspects arrested in connection with soda bombs case

FRANKLIN — Franklin police say they have taken into custody four suspects related to a year-and-a-half long open active investigation.

On October 9, 2015 at approximately 12:00 a.m. the Franklin Police Department responded to reports of an unknown suspicious loud noise occurring in the area of Kayla’s Park located on W. Puetz Rd.

While checking the area, responding officers discovered two suspicious bottles in the wooded area located west of Kayla’s Park. The plastic bottles contained an unknown substance and appeared to be expanding while venting a white colored vapor.

Because of the potential hazardous nature of the bottles, assistance was requested from the Milwaukee Police Department, which dispatched its Hazardous Device Unit to the scene and rendered the suspicious bottles safe.

Evidence collected at the scene was sent to the Milwaukee office of the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for analysis. In late January 2017, results received from the State Crime Lab helped identify possible suspects in the incident.

Acting on the State Crime Lab results, investigators conducted additional follow up investigation which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of four suspects.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.