Fully engulfed: No one hurt in fire at home in Town of Ottawa in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — No one was hurt in a fire in a home in the Town of Ottawa in Waukesha County on Tuesday morning, February 7th.

It happened at a home on County Highway Z around 10:15 a.m.

Multiple departments responded to the home, which was found fully engulfed in flames.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

